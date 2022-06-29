New scam to watch out for in Mecklenburg County

Scammers have been calling and pretending to be from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, according to Crime Stoppers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Crime Stoppers is warning the public about an "alarming scam" popping up in the Queen City.

Scammers have been calling and pretending to be from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, according to Crime Stoppers, and telling victims they have a "failure to appear" warrant for a court date or jury duty.

The scammers then threaten the victim with arrest unless they pay a large fine, and will even go so far as to meet with victims in-person to collect the money.

Crime Stoppers says the phone numbers used in the scam calls will resemble a number from Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, and the scammers have used the names of real law enforcement officers -- but Crime Stoppers stresses a law enforcement agency will never contact you for money.

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked not to engage, but to report it to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

If you receive a call like this, do not engage and report it to CMPD immediately. Additionally if you recognize the suspect below, ☎ Call Crime Stoppers with your tip for cash💵 704-334-1600 pic.twitter.com/GzmHZ2b7yp — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) June 29, 2022

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts