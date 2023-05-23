x
Homeless man attacked in Charlotte, police looking for suspects

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries in the attack.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for suspects accused of severely beating a homeless man in Charlotte.

Police said the incident happened in the 6700 block of North Tryon Street on May 20 at around 5:45 pm.  

The victim, police said, suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Anyone with information regarding this crime can call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

