IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities across the Queen City are searching for an elderly-looking woman who was caught on camera for stealing packages off people's porches.

The "Granny Porch Pirate" was spotted swiping packages off the porches of three homes. All three thefts happened over the course of last week.

The first theft reportedly happened at a home in Mooresville, the second theft targeted a home on Bedock Road in Charlotte. The third case happened just a few miles down in southeast Charlotte. At all three locations, the same white minivan and the woman were caught on camera.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call 911.

