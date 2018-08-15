CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are warning homeowners that even in broad daylight and while you're home, criminals are walking and driving around.

They will look through your windows and if they see something worthwhile, they will break in.

"The cop told me they are looking in kitchen windows,” Kimberly Cusack sent this warning to her Dilworth community on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. She also sent it to NBC Charlotte.

"It's scary," Cusack told NBC Charlotte.

Sunday around midnight, she said dozens of blue lights began heading toward Showmars off East Boulevard. That was the tipping point.

“When I woke up to the incidents on Sunday night, I had to post again," Cusack said.

That incident circulated a conversation on Nextdoor about the spike in break-ins and suspicious activities. Numerous people commented and some left links to footage of criminals they caught on their security cameras, checking vehicle door handles and walking up to their front door.

NBC Charlotte’s Rachel Lundberg asked Cusack about the footage neighbors sent her.

"People are quickly responding to your post because you’ve already sent me three videos,” Lundberg said.

“Yeah. By Monday afternoon, I had a lot of information,” Cusack responded.

She said the videos show just how brazen people are getting.

"I had a chance to talk to police [Sunday] and they said they have somebody," Cusack said.

She is continuing to work with police to crack down on these crimes in her area. Right now, there is no word from CMPD on arrests regarding the last weekend's incidents her neighbors reported.

