Chester Co. Sheriff's deputies looking for 2 suspects after dead body found in wooded area

CHESTER, S.C. — One person was found deceased in a wooded area early Sunday morning, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are now looking for two suspects that are wanted for murder.

Deputies are looking for 46-year-old Kenneth Wherry and 49-year-old Lavondia Wherry. Both are wanted for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspects were seen driving a dark silver 2004 Toyota Avalon, with SC license plate 662-0MT. The vehicle is registered to Wherry, according to Chester County Sheriff's deputies. The photo below shows a similar car, not the actual suspect vehicle.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to assist with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

