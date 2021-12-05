1 person found shot dead inside car in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead early Sunday morning.
Just before 3 a.m., authorities responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Ann Elizabeth Drive. Witnesses told police that a possible victim was taken to the hospital when they arrived, officers said.
Officers were called to locate a gunshot victim along East Independence Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. where they found one victim in a vehicle who had been shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC, police confirmed.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.