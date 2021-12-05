1 person found shot dead inside car in Charlotte, police say

Police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead early Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., authorities responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Ann Elizabeth Drive. Witnesses told police that a possible victim was taken to the hospital when they arrived, officers said.

This homicide actually occurred at the 1000 block of Ann Elizabeth Drive in the North Tryon Division a media release will be sent out shortly. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 5, 2021

Officers were called to locate a gunshot victim along East Independence Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. where they found one victim in a vehicle who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC, police confirmed.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.