Man charged after shooting victim dies three days later, Charlotte police say

Clifford Leon Smith Jr. is now accused of murder after investigators say the man he shot died in the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is now charged with a Charlotte man's death three days after police say shots rang out in the Steele Creek area.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers were called to Green Ivy Lane near Fernhill Drive around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. When they arrived, 30-year-old Desmond Balogun was found suffering from a gunshot wound that dealt life-threatening injuries to him. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment as the investigation continued.

Eventually, investigators said they arrested 51-year-old Clifford Leon Smith Jr. and charged him for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

However, CMPD said Balogun succumbed to his injuries early in the evening on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The original charge against Smith Jr. will be upgraded to murder and will be served to him at the jail. Officers say Balogun's immediate family members have been notified of his passing along with Smith Jr.'s arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with more information can call 704-432-TIPS to talk directly with a CMPD detective. Additionally, Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips online or via phone at 704-334-1600.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.