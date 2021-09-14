14-year-old girl dies after being shot in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department says a 14-year-old girl has died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Detectives say the initial call around 1:18 p.m. came in for a medical emergency along North Chester Street, near West Page Avenue. However, police on-scene determined the girl had been shot, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment. She died of her injuries at the hospital, however.
The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Detectives say they're looking for a 2013 or 2014 white Chevrolet Impala with temporary license plates and a dent on the left rear bumper. This has been labeled as a suspect vehicle, which police say was seen leaving the area.
'Freedom is not always free' | Charlotte brewery says church opposing mask mandate can no longer use its parking lot
The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. As of writing, a suspect has not been identified. The victim has also not been named yet.