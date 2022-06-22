Deadly shooting in Kannapolis under investigation

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a deadly shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Fairview Street and South Cannon Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. after receiving several calls about a shooting. Medical personnel attempted to save the person, who died due to their injuries.

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000, or remain anonymous and qualify for a reward by contacting Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME.

