1 dead following north Charlotte shooting, suspect cooperating with police

According to CMPD, the shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police said they were responding to a call on Westbury Lake Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a deadly shooting in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to CMPD, the shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police said they were responding to a call on Westbury Lake Drive.

MEDIC said the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspect is cooperating with officers and said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.