Toddler shot, killed in Gaston County: Police

Details are still developing. WCNC Charlotte is working to get more information.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police say a child in Gaston County died of a gunshot wound Tuesday.

The Gaston County Police Department confirmed to WCNC Charlotte the child was a 4-year-old boy. The shooting was reported from a residence along Cindy Lane, just off of Hickory Grove Road north of McAdenville.

As of publication, other key details about the shooting were not available from the department. WCNC Charlotte is working to get more information about what exactly happened.

This article will be updated with new information as soon as we get it. Stay tuned for updates.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts