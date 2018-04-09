CORNELIUS, N.C. — Police in Cornelius are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Monday night.

Cornelius Police responded to a reported shooting at the Admiral Quarters complex off Nautical Drive. When officers reached the scene, they found the victim, only identified as a white male, dead due to gunshots.

The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Cornelius Police have not released any suspect information at this time, but detectives believe there are at least two other parties involved in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC