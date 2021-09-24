Father of Pageland woman's children now a person of interest in her disappearance

Deidre Reid was last seen on Sept. 3. She was taking Emanuel Bedford, the father of her children, to a bus station in Charlotte. Her family hasn't seen her since.

PAGELAND, S.C. — The father of missing Pageland woman Deidre Reid's children is now considered a person of interest in her disappearance.

The Pageland Police Department posted an update on its Facebook page Thursday, saying Emanuel Bedford is a person of interest in the case. Reid was last seen leaving her home to take Bedford to the Greyhound bus station in Uptown Charlotte on Sept. 3.

Pageland Police Capt. Shane Whitley said investigators believe the pair made it to the bus station but that's where they lost their trail. Whitley initially said Bedford was not considered a person of interest in Reid's disappearance.

Reid's family said she was planning to meet her sister in Charlotte after taking Bedford to the bus station, but they never heard from her. Once 24 hours, when enough time passed to file a police report, Reid's family filed a missing person report.

"We were on it, didn't take us long," Jammie Avery, Reid's sister, said. "We knew right away ... It's one of those things where you have a gut feeling."

Pageland detectives are working together with South Carolina state investigators, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and multiple Georgia law enforcement agencies to search for Reid and Bedford.

Whitley said investigators are looking for a 2004 gray/champagne Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with South Carolina license plate FXU-718. The vehicle also has a New York Giants tag on the front.

"Locating that vehicle is going to be the most important thing right now in this case," Whitley told WCNC Charlotte. "Somebody knows where this vehicle is."

Any person with information regarding this case or the whereabouts of Deidre Reid, Emanuel Bedford or the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe is asked to call Pageland police at 843-672-6437.

