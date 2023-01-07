Nearly two dozen arrested on drug charges recently, Iredell County deputies say

The sheriff's office shared the mugshots and charges in a Facebook post.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff's Office reports 22 people were arrested in both the later part 2022 and the start of 2023 for drug charges, characterizing those arrested as drug dealers.

The sheriff's office shared a post on Facebook on Friday, which included the mugshots of the people deputies had arrested. The post noted most of those arrested had criminal histories, with 10 suspects on probation when they were arrested and another two identified as gang members.

Deputies said all suspects were caught after selling drugs to an undercover investigator.

“By continuing to target those criminals who break our laws and sell these illegal drugs in our communities, we are able to drive down crime rates, reduce breaking and entering, robberies, and other types of violent crimes which are associated with drug dealing," Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a statement. "We want to create a very unprofitable environment for drug dealers to try and conduct their business. We want to thank the community for the continuous information which is provided about drug-related issues. We hear you; we are investigating and are making arrests based on your information and tips”.

The sheriff's office touted its app as an easy way to share tips with deputies.

