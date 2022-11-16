Utility bill scam reports up 900%, Duke Energy says

Last year, Duke Energy saw 17,000 reported scam attempts. This year, that number has increased to 50,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of scams related to Duke Energy power bills is on a sharp rise, the Charlotte-based energy provider said Wednesday.

Duke Energy said it has seen nearly nine times more reported scam attempts compared to this time last year. Duke said the scammers are making phone calls and sending text messages to people threatening to disconnect their service without immediate payment.

A spokesperson for Duke Energy said the company will never contact customers threatening to disconnect utility service. If a Duke Energy customer is facing disconnection, that message will be communicated through their bill and when making payments through Duke's automated payment system.

Plus, Duke Energy will never attempt to collect payment through apps like Venmo or Cash App.

Tips to avoid becoming a victim of a scam