CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elderly couple is devastated after someone set their RV on fire.

It happened around 7:30 p.m .Friday on Sheryl Circle in southwest Charlotte. Right now, police are searching for three suspects who were caught on the couple’s security camera.

Edward Jenkins' surveillance video showing smoke billowing from the RV. He said he and his wife had planned to take the vehicle on one last vacation.

“She’s 80 years old; I'm right at 79. We were going to make one more trip this last year. Like I said I just put brand new tires on it, $2,000 worth,” Jenkins told NBC Charlotte.

He said the video captured three suspects who are said to have intentionally caused the fire and also broken into the vehicle.

“You’ve got three, basically kids, who don't have any respect for anybody,” Jenkins said.

He said his grandson first alerted him to the smoke. That’s when Jenkins and his friend tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher and a hose.



“Basically put out the initial flame, but it was still smoking so bad, you could barely see inside of it,” he said.

Police said the suspects also damaged another vehicle on the property. Jenkins said he looked at the damage to the RV for the first time while NBC Charlotte’s cameras were rolling.

“I've just been too sick to come out here,” he said.

Jenkins said it’s not clear if he’ll ever be able to drive the RV on a trip again. He told NBC Charlotte police showed images of the suspects at area high schools to see if they can be identified.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the crime.

