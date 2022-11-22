Person fatally shot along South Tryon Street, CMPD reports

The investigation has just begun, and police are asking for information that could help.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is dead after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots rang out Tuesday afternoon.

CMPD said they responded to South Tryon Street near Yancey Road around 12:30 p.m. after gunshots were reported. Officer arrived and said they found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound. The person, who remains unnamed as of writing, was declared dead by Medic.

The investigation is in its early stages, but CMPD is asking the public for any information that could help. Tips can be shared with the department directly by calling 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective in the homicide unit. Anonymous tips can also be shared online with Crime Stoppers or by calling 704-334-1600.

