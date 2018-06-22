GASTONIA, N.C. – A former Lake Norman High School teacher was arrested on charges of statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.

Jonathan Busch, 54, of Mooresville, was arrested in Gaston County and charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child. A school board member confirmed to NBC Charlotte’s Brandon Goldner that Busch was a former employee of the Iredell-Statesville Schools system.



A former Lake Norman High School teacher ARRESTED in Gastonia for statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child. A school board member confirmed to me Jonathan Busch had been employed with the school system. pic.twitter.com/WvQgyjDXyC — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) June 22, 2018

Authorities have not announced when or where the alleged assaults occurred.

