Former Lancaster police officer in jail

Justin'e Hatfield has not been on the job since April 4, 2022. WCNC Charlotte was referred to SLED for more information.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A now-former officer is in the Lancaster County Detention Center, and South Carolina state agents are investigating a complaint flagged to them.

The Lancaster Police Department confirmed Justin'e Hatfield was in custody after a complaint was brought to their attention. However, the department did not share the specifics about the investigation or charges, deferring WCNC Charlotte to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The department did, however, confirm Hatfield is a former officer and has not been employed by the department since April 4.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to SLED's public information officer for more details.

Hatfield's mugshot has not been made available by authorities as of writing. When and if it is provided, WCNC Charlotte will add it.

