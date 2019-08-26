CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former athletic trainer at Watauga High School was indicted on 21 counts Monday, including production of child pornography and enticement of minors by a grand jury.

Frank Darrell Cromwell, 23, of Boone, is facing charges of production of child pornography, enticement of a minor, communicating threats, cyberstalking and related offenses.

Investigators said that Cromwell tried to gain access to children by working at several places with kids, including a high school, summer camp and a middle school.

A complaint was filed against Cromwell in March of 2018. He allegedly used a cellphone app and other means to contact underage boys to get them to send him nude photos and videos. Court documents allege that Cromwell posed as a female and used images of females to entice the boys into sending the photos and engage in sexual activity.

There are 10 known victims of Cromwell. Investigators said he met some of the victims through an internship at Applachian State where he worked as an athletic trainer at Watauga High School.

If you believe that you or someone you know may have been a victim or have information related to the conduct referenced this case please contact the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6938.