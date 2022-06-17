Derrick Sallette was found guilty on all counts of sexual assault and trafficking of a minor.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man was convicted and sentenced to more than 110 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager.

In 2020, Derrick Dewayne Sallette was arrested and charged with exploitation of a 14-year-old girl from 2016-2018.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Sallette took the girl to local hotels, photographed, and sexually assaulted her over the course of two years.

The release stated the victim came forward to report the exploitation after Sallette contacted her, threatening to post pictures of her on the Internet if she wouldn't let him take more photos of her.

On Friday, a Bibb County jury convicted him of two counts of aggravated child molestation, rape, enticing a child for Indecent Purposes, Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The jury was shown video evidence of Sallette engaging in these acts and delivered their verdict after less than 30 minutes of deliberation.

Sallette was sentenced to life without possible of parole, followed by three consecutive life sentences and an additional 110 years in the penitentiary.

“This type of trauma has lasting effects on our youth and robs them of hope for their future," District Attorney Anita Howard said in a release. "This trial and sentence stand as a reminder that my Office will not tolerate the harming of children, the most vulnerable individuals in our communities. Through our continued prosecution of such cases and with the help of my youth initiatives, we intend to turn the despair into restoration of hope.”

The Macon Judicial Circuit DA’s Office thanked the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for their help in bringing justice in the courtroom and closure for the victim and her family.