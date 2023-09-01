Shots fired at Frankie's Fun Park 'narrowly missed' kids, police say

Multiple vehicles were shot into following an argument between two groups at Frankie's Fun Park in Huntersville, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Nearly a dozen shots were fired when two groups got into an argument at Frankie's Fun Park in Huntersville on Jan. 6, police said.

Huntersville police responded to Frankie's a little after 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 for a reported shooting in the parking lot. Responding officers were told two groups got into an argument when one of the groups left the park. As the vehicle the suspects got into left the parking lot, the suspect(s) fired at least 11 gunshots toward the entrance, hitting two vehicles and the building.

Multiple adults and children in nearby cars were "narrowly missed" by the shots, according to police. One person inside a car that was shot was injured by shattered glass. None of the vehicles that were hit by gunfire were connected to the argument, police said.

Huntersville police released a surveillance video Monday that showed four suspects leaving Frankie's Fun Park at the time of the shooting. They also released photos of a dark-colored sedan with a tarp or some other covering on the rear driver's side window.

Any person with information about this incident or any other shooting is asked to call Huntersville police at 704-464-5400. Witnesses may also call North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.