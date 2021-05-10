Andrew Gibson has known 30-year-old Cormella Thomas for six years. When he saw the sketch released by Clayton County police, he worried it was his friend found dead.

ATLANTA — A sketch helped Clayton County investigators figure out the identity of the woman found dead along the side of I-675, but right now, they still need help finding who killed and dumped 30-year-old Cormella Thomas on the side of the highway.

Friends and family are now remembering the mother of three, including Andrew Gibson who has known Cormella for six years.

"My heart dropped because nobody deserves that and she was a sweet person and didn't deserve any of that," he said. “I've seen the drawing. Like I noticed that this person looked familiar."

When the sketch was released, Gibson thought it looked like his friend, who many refer to as "Missy". It wasn't until the next day, when police identified that woman as Thomas that his fear turned into reality.

"When they updated it and showed a picture, it just took everything out of me. She was a sweet person and she didn't deserve any of that," he said.

Thomas was shot several times, according to investigators, then dumped along the interstate, and was later found near Grant Road.

"To be on side of the highway like that... you really wouldn't have a clue of who would’ve done this – it's on a major highway. It's something that’s just real heartbreaking," Gibson added.

Police have yet to release any information on who could have done this and why.

“That's where my mind is, you know, who would do something like this the biggest question. I just pray for the kids and I hope for justice because she did not deserve that.”

Gibson said Thomas loved music, dancing and lived life to the fullest, but her priority was always caring for her three kids.

“I feel bad for the children because they lost something -- your mother is something you can't get back... she can't be replaced and the love a mother gives, nobody can give that. It's just sad for those kids to grow without their mama.”

Family and friends have started an online fundraiser to raise money.