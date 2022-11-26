Fugitive sex offender from Georgia caught in Waxhaw, deputies say

Aaron Jones allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and absconded to Union County.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office said they caught a fugitive sex offender from Georgia after he was spotted strolling in downtown Waxhaw Friday night, about 373 miles from where he disappeared from.

According to deputies, an alert for 24-year-old Aaron Jones of Sylvester, Ga. was shared with them by the Worth County Sheriff's Office. Jones was believed to be in the Union County area after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor while on parole in October.

Union County deputies said they kept pursuing leads and found Jones with 32-year-old Janine Wetherbee downtown. When approached by deputies, Jones reportedly ran from them and a chase started.

Toward the beginning of the chase, deputies say a resident grabbed on Jones' jacket, which slowed him down a bit. Shortly after, Jones was taken into custody.

Wetherbee was also taken into custody. Union County deputies said she yelled "run baby, run" to Jones as he took off, and they said she had helped him hide in Union County. Wetherbee reportedly gave Jones food, money, and clothing. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the sheriff's office described Wetherbee's call to Jones as being in "true Forrest Gump fashion".

Both Jones and Wetherbee were taken to jail and appeared before a magistrate. Jones is now held under a $250,000 secured bond for his parole violation, while Wetherbee is facing a felony charge of harboring a fugitive with a $50,000 secured bond.

Deputies also wanted to thank the resident who helped by grabbing Jones' jacket, but could not speak to the man on Friday. Anyone who knows who helped the deputies is asked to call 704-283-3789.

