Off-duty officer shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Gaston County during dispute, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An off-duty Ranlo police officer shot and killed a suspect who stabbed him multiple times during a dispute in Gaston County, authorities said.

Ranlo police responded to a reported stabbing and shooting at a home on Burlington Avenue a little after 2 a.m. on New Year's Day, the town of Ranlo said in a press release. When officers arrived, they determined an off-duty Ranlo police officer shot and killed a person after being stabbed multiple times.

Ranlo police turned the investigation over to the Gaston County Police Department and requested assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation. the SBI is now leading the investigation, according to Ranlo police.

The officer involved in this case has not been identified and detectives have not released the name of the person who was killed. No further information was released.

The town of Ranlo is located north of Gastonia, between Lowell and Spencer Mountain in Gaston County.