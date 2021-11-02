Gastonia man charged with making threats against President Biden

David Kyle Reeves, 27, is accused of calling the White House switchboard multiple times between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 to threaten Biden and others. According to the Department of Justice, Reeves was arrested Feb. 5 on the charge of threatening the president of the United States.

According to an affidavit in the criminal complaint against Reeves, a Secret Service agent contacted Reeves about the threats. The affidavit claims Reeves called the agent multiple times throughout the day and repeated the threats against Biden, that individual agent and others. The affidavit also says Reeves told the Secret Service agent, "I'm going to kill the president." He then allegedly asked the agent to pick him up and take him to the White House so he could "punch the President in the face, sit in his chair and wait there until he dies."