Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead

Police are investigating the death of 29-year-old Markovia Lashawn Durham.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Officers responded to 6010 West Fifth Ave. on Sunday at 8:46 p.m. in response to a shooting. Police said upon arrival they found 29-year-old Markovia Lashawn Durham dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Gastonia Police Criminal Investigations is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 704-866-6878.

