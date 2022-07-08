Girl seriously wounded after bullet hits her inside Concord apartment, deputies say

She's listed as in critical condition in a hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — A girl is in the hospital after the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office reports she was shot early Friday morning. Deputies say the bullet was fired into her apartment from outside.

Deputies say they were called to an apartment complex off of Zion Church Road in Concord just before 3 a.m. They found the girl hit by a bullet that was fired into her apartment. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and is listed as in critical condition.

The sheriff's office is asking for help with any additional information on the case. Tips can be called into deputies directly at 704-920-3000. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 704-93CRIME.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts