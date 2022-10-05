A portion of Hanes Mall is closed after 1 person shot in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said someone was shot inside Hanes Mall Tuesday afternoon, prompting an evacuation.
Officers said the victim was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Mall officials said the lockdown at Hanes Mall has been lifted and the north side of the mall has reopened. The south side of the mall will remain closed until further notice.
Police are on the scene investigating the shooting.
