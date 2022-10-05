A portion of Hanes Mall is closed after 1 person shot in Winston-Salem

The north side of Hanes Mall has reopened. However, the south side of the mall will remain closed following a shooting.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said someone was shot inside Hanes Mall Tuesday afternoon, prompting an evacuation.

Officers said the victim was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Mall officials said the lockdown at Hanes Mall has been lifted and the north side of the mall has reopened. The south side of the mall will remain closed until further notice.

Police are on the scene investigating the shooting.

What we know so far from WSPD:

-one victim with non life threatening injuries

-mall is evacuated and police scene is active

-no details on if anyone is in custody

-we are expecting a press conference any minute @WFMY — Grace Holland (@gracesholland) May 10, 2022

