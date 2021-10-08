Heavy law enforcement presence at Indian Land apartment complex after possible officer-involved shooting, SLED said

Stick with WCNC Charlotte as we work to learn more about this incident.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — There is heavy law enforcement presence at The Court at Redstone apartment complex in Indian Land after SLED said they received reports of an officer-involved shooting.

WCNC Charlotte can confirm Lancaster County Coroner's Office is on the scene, it is still unclear if there are any fatalities connected to this incident.

#BREAKING: The Lancaster County coroner confirmed she is responding for a deceased person at the Court on RedStone Apartment complex. There’s a huge police and EMS presence. We are working to confirm info. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/zhV90D62Iy — Indira Eskieva WCNC (@IndiraEskieva) October 8, 2021

