CMPD investigating northeast Charlotte homicide

One person was killed on Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD said the victim was found along Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. Investigators haven't released any suspect information or announced any arrests in connection with the case at this time.

Any person with information about this incident or any other is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

