CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was found dead on the side of the road in east Charlotte Wednesday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirms.

Officers report the woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, the woman's body was found at around 8:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of Biscayne Drive.

The woman's identity will be released pending family notification. Detectives with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene and are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident.

The woman's body was found near Eastway Middle School. According to police, the school was shut down briefly for about 15 minutes during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Lyons is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this incident please refer to report numbers 20190904-0847-01.



