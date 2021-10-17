Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

Police said when they got to the scene they found a victim with apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way shortly after 11 a.m.

Police said when they got to the scene they found a victim with apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

