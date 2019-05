CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of Washburn Avenue, which is less than a mile from the Bojangles' Coliseum.

At 12:15 a.m. Monday, CMPD said the investigation was underway, but no word yet on when the homicide took place.

One person has been pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. No suspect information has been released at this time.

