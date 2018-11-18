CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A homicide investigation is underway just north of uptown after police say they found a man dead in a home from obvious trauma.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Tinnin Avenue early Sunday morning.

CMPD Homicide Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in the 1300 block of Tinnin Ave. One person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 18, 2018

Police have not released the identity of the victim and are currently canvasing the area to determine if there are any witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

