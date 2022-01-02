Police say officer wounded during shooting at Rowan County house fire helped get wounded firefighter to safety before seeking treatment himself

More than a week after shots rang out during a fire call, Granite Quarry-Faith Police shared more information.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority and the Granite Quarry Fire Department shared more information about a shooting that happened during a house fire earlier in December 2022. Notably, the authority said one of its own officers was able to help a wounded firefighter get to safety despite being shot himself.

The house fire on Dec. 2 saw a response from several agencies in Rowan County, but a man later identified as 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green reportedly shot at the very people trying to douse the flames. Green died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office later shared more details and confirmed a state investigation had been launched along with an internal review.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Granite Quarry-Faith Police and Granite Quarry Fire added more details to the narrative. Previously, authorities confirmed a firefighter was among the first responders hit by Green's gunfire; police said that firefighter was hit in the leg and ordered a fellow firefighter to run away.

As law enforcement circled around to the back, the police force's news release said Officer M.A. Corl was shot by Green as well, being hit in the face and abdomen. Deputies shortly arrived and exchanged gunfire with Green, while Corl provided cover for the wounded firefighter despite being injured himself.

Eventually, the firefighter was able to get to a safe place and Corl got out as well for treatment. The authority noted he has served with them for eight years, with a total of 10 years of experience in law enforcement.

The joint authority noted an internal review is ongoing along with an investigation from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.