IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County officials confirmed there was a shooting on Tall Oak Drive on Saturday, November 24. One person was shot in the abdomen area.

Officials have not said what block of Tall Oak Drive the incident occurred on.

Officials say a domestic call came in around 10:06 p.m. on November 24. A son was calling to report his intoxicated father. Around 10:12 p.m., a female deputy approached the residence and announced her presence.

The suspect then ducked out of view then returned with a pistol. The deputy reportedly gave him commands, after which, he opened the door and pointed the pistol at the deputy.

Officials say the deputy then shot the suspect one time.

The man has been treated and released from the hospital and has since returned to Iredell County.

The Iredell Sherrif says he's convinced the deputy acted correctly and appropriately in the situation. The deputy is on admissive leave, which is standard practice.

While the deputy was rendering aid to the man, a witness reportedly overheard the suspect saying, “I should have just shot her.”

