Monroe man who killed his own teen daughter handed death sentence

Joshua Lee Burgess' sentence was handed down after three hours of deliberation.

MONROE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses sexual violence. While specific acts are not discussed or described, reader discretion is advised.

35-year-old Joshua Lee Burgess has been sentenced to death less than three years after he tortured and killed his teenage daughter, Zaria Burgess, in Monroe.

On Friday, June 3, 2022, the Union County District Attorney's Office said a jury handed down Burgess' sentence after three hours of deliberations. The sentencing came after a three-week trial.

Burgess killed his 15-year-old daughter on August 18, 2019, according to a post from the District Attorney's office. He psychologically and sexually tortured Zaria for 22 hours at his home along Airport Road before cutting her throat.

In addition to being convicted of 1st-degree murder, Burgess was convicted of statutory rape, three counts of statutory sex offense, and 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. While he faces the death sentence already, Burgess was handed an additional minimum of 76 years on the additional charges.

At the time of Zaria's murder, law enforcement said the case was an example of "pure evil". The 15-year-old was visiting her father for the weekend, and Burgess was reported as telling the first person he saw at the Union County Sheriff's Office he had killed someone.

Zaria was a rising high school sophomore at the time, and was on the dance team and in the marching band at Monroe High School. Her death rocked the community. When remembering her, band director Alan Sturdivant said she was full of energy and was an ideal member of the band's dance team.

Joshua Burgess will now be housed at Central Prison in Raleigh, which is where the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says male death row offenders are housed. The state's execution protocol dictates death by pentobarbital, and Burgess' execution date must be scheduled at least 15 days after his sentencing, but no more than 120 days.