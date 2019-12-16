CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At a hearing Monday morning, Judge Robert Bell decided to allow Michael Sio-Somah to continue awaiting his murder trial on house arrest despite prosecutors’ efforts to send him back to jail.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder connected to the shooting death of Calvin Haines at a graduation party this summer. He made $300,000 bond on the same day the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department ended electronic monitoring for murder defendants. Because of the timing, the teen was released from jail without his previously ordered ankle monitor. Prosecutors scrambled to try and keep him in jail, but their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

At Monday's hearing, Judge Bell said while he does have concerns about public safety, he doesn't think the teen belongs in jail. In response to concerns from the victim's mother and prosecutors, the judge is now requiring an adult to remain with Sio-Somah at his house at all times, ordering the teen to turn over his passport and requiring him to agree to random warrantless searches and seizures.

Prosecutors pushed to have his bond revoked, citing monitored jail calls where he reportedly said he would flee if he was ever released. Sio-Somah's attorney argued the teen, with no criminal record, has and will continue to show up to court. The defense argues the teen, who also suffered gunshot wounds, shot and killed Haines in self-defense.

RELATED: Murder suspect out of jail after chief overhauls ankle monitor program

Haines' mother said she feels the justice system let her family down. You'll hear her reaction to today's decision at 6 pm on NBC Charlotte.

RELATED: Violent weekend highlights issue of repeat offenders