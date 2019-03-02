KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred Saturday, February 2 on the 1000 block of Leroy Street.

Police found 30-year-old Deonte Lamar Phifer dead from gunshot wounds after a caller reported a shooting to police around 4:18 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing a man fleeing the scene.

The investigation is still in early stages. At this time, police have no additional information to release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-746. A reward is available for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in this case.