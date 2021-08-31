One person dead after Kannapolis shooting

When officers arrived, they found a female victim who had been shot.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting on Packard Avenue.

It happened in the 900 block of Packard Avenue, which is near the intersection with Ford Street and not far from Four Gospel Missionary Church.

Police responded to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday after receiving several reports of an assault. When officers arrived, they found a female victim who had been shot. She died at the scene before she could be taken to a hospital.

At this time, her name and age have not been released.

Officers don't believe there is an active threat to the public at this time. The Kannapolis Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the homicide.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or jlivengood@kannapolisnc.gov, or contact the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME to remain anonymous. Any information that leads to the location and arrest of wanted offenders can qualify the tipster for a reward of up to $1,000.

