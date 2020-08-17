Two men killed in Lincolnton house fire

A man called police saying his son threatened him with a machete. Minutes later, the son and another man were found inside his burning home.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Two people died in a house fire in Lincolnton Sunday, police said.

Lincolnton Police were called to a reported assaulting in the 800 block of East Catawba Street a little after noon Sunday. Police said a man, identified as Andrew Doremus, told officers his son, 24-year-old Michael Doremus, assaulted him and held a machete to his throat, threatening to kill him.

Officers went to the man's home looking for his son. When they arrived, they found the front door open and the inside fully engulfed in flames. The Lincolnton Fire Department was called to the home and put the fire out before finding two people inside.

Police said 20-year-old Brandon Lee Thomas was inside the home along with Michael Doremus, who was pronounced dead. Thomas was air lifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he later died from his injuries. The North Carolina SBI was called to help assist with the investigation.