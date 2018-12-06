A warrant has been issued for a Lincoln County grandmother who refused to return an eight-month-old child to its mother.

Deputy M. Schaeffer was dispatched to a keep the peace call on June 11, 2018, at 5:40 p.m. so Rebecca Lynn Stanley could pick up her daughter without incident. The grandmother had been babysitting the eight-month-old child since June 6, 2018, while the mother was working.

Deputies said when Stanley stated she was bringing the child’s father with her who was recently released from jail, the grandmother refused to return the child and left before the officer and caller arrived.

The child is described as having blond hair, blue eyes, weighs about 17 pounds, and is two feet tall. She has a birthmark on her head near the neck.

The grandmother, Shelley Lovin Heafner, 62, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Lincolnton, NC is charged with one felony count of abduction of a child. The suspect may be operating a silver in color four-door Chevrolet Impala with North Carolina license plate of MZE 5355.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Heafner or the child is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC