SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police said they had concerns about the party where someone opened fire early Sunday morning leaving six college students with gunshot wounds.

It happened at Thelma’s, even after police said they tried to put a stop to it.

Police said over the summer a similar party was held at the restaurant and ended in a huge brawl requiring a large police response. The owner of the restaurant, Thelma Lucky, is now under fire.

"Officers approached Thelma lucky the proprietor of the restaurant on more than one occasion several days prior but the party went on as planned,” said Chief Jerry Stokes.

The Salisbury Fire Marshall is looking into why several doors were locked and if the party was over-occupancy. The restaurant doesn't have an ABC license and police said the owner will be cited by ALE.

Lucky didn't want to do an on-camera interview but told WCNC Charlotte she didn't supply alcohol and checked the bags of people coming in. She says the front and back doors were open and the ones that were locked have “simple” twist locks.

Police still don't have a motive for the shooting but said it was a fight between students at the two different schools.

"If we felt like we needed to release something that was a public safety issue or immediate concern to the public or if they needed to be on the lookout for someone we would,” said Chief Stokes.

Meanwhile, two local college communities are shaken by this. Six students were shot, two from Catawba College and four from Livingstone College. Five of those students have been released from the hospital, the sixth, the quarterback at Livingstone College, was left paralyzed from the shooting.

“Our students were victims, they weren't perpetrators, they were victims,” says Lamonte Massie-Sampson, the Athletic Director.

He said Ryan Williams, the quarterback, is in good spirits. A brand-new football coach was announced today, he says the focus is not on that their quarterback can't play but on a student, who needs support right now.

"This is not about the football player, this is a student, this is a person, so it’s more than just the fact that this young man played football, this is a life,” said Sean Gilbert.

The campus community is rallying around the team and players impacted.

“We certainly have all come together and volunteered to make sure that we can work with them and help them through this tragic situation,” said Dr. Jimmy Jenkins, Sr., President of the college.

Police said the situation could've been much worse if they didn't act fast, using the "scoop and run" method to get Williams help.

“The victim was taken by patrol car due to the scene being so unstable and unsafe for EMS to enter and the obvious immediate need for medical attention. The officers’ actions likely saved the victim’s life by getting him to the ER quickly,” said Stokes.

Police haven't made any arrests at this point, but they said there isn't a threat to public safety.