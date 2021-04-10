Loaded gun found at Union County high school

“I am thankful that our deputy and school staff were able to respond and secure this weapon before anyone could be harmed," Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County high school student is facing charges after he was caught with a loaded gun at school. It happened at Forest Hills High School in Marshville around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said a school resource officer found two students "exhibiting suspicious behaviors" near the football stadium, and suspected they two may have been in possession of illegal narcotics.

The deputy confronted the students and found one of the students had a small amount of an undisclosed controlled substance. When the deputy searched the student's bag, the deputy found and seized a loaded 9mm pistol.

Due to the suspect's age, he is not being identified.

“I am thankful that our deputy and school staff were able to respond and secure this weapon before anyone could be harmed," Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. "Firearms need to be secured in a way that children and teenagers cannot gain access to them without adult supervision."

The sheriff's office said there is no evidence the student threatened anyone with the weapon before it was seized. Deputies have also successfully identified where the weapon came from.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.