CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in north Charlotte Wednesday morning.

CMPD responded to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Newcastle Street, just off Lasalle Street around 6:45 a.m. On Monday afternoon police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Thomas Henry McCray with the murder of 35-year-old Shikeither Dinetta Smith.

McCray was charged with 1st-degree Murder and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the two had been in a long-term relationship.

Police say multiple shots were fired.

This is a developing story.

