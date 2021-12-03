x
Mall shooting in Durham stemmed from attempted robbery

The Durham Police Department said in a news release Friday the Nov. 26 shooting wasn’t random or gang-related.
DURHAM, N.C. — Police say a mall shooting in North Carolina that left three people wounded was the result of an attempted robbery, and one of the wounded was the suspected robber. 

The Durham Police Department said in a news release Friday the Nov. 26 shooting wasn’t random or gang-related.

According to police, at least two men with guns approached a man selling jewelry at The Streets at Southpoint, and one tried to rob him.

The salesman shot and wounded the would-be robber, who is still in the hospital. So far, no charges have been filed.

