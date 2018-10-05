CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man allegedly admitted to killing his girlfriend in Steele Creek early Thursday.

According to CMPD, the suspect, who has not been identified, drove himself to the Steele Creek police station and told an officer that he killed his girlfriend inside their apartment on Point South Drive.

UPDATE: I’m learning there was an infant inside the apartment when police found the woman with a gunshot wound. Thankfully the baby is safe. One male suspect is being questioned. Police are calling this a domestic situation. — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) May 10, 2018

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives also found an infant who was not harmed during the shooting. Police have not identified the victim.

Homicide detectives are currently searching the area for any potential witnesses and the child has been taken into the temporary custody of DSS during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

