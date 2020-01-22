CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who brought a stolen firearm onto West Mecklenburg High School’s campus was arrested after a tip from the community, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

Police said at around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, a tip from a community member notified officers of an armed suspect near the 7400 block of Tuckaseegee Road. Officers and an SRO immediately responded and quickly located an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot on the West Mecklenburg High School campus.

Through the course of the investigation, officers located a stolen firearm inside the vehicle and identified a suspect who was arrested on scene. There was no threat to the students or faculty at the school, police report.

Police said the suspect, 18-year-old Shyheem Dupont was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest for the charge of assault on a female.

Dupont has since been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he was served the active warrant and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and trespassing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

