Man arrested in Uptown sexual assault case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault in Uptown.

Early Friday morning at around 5:52 a.m., the victim told police that she was walking in the 200 block of E. Trade Street when she was pushed to the ground by the suspect.

The victim told police the man then proceeded to sexually assault her. The woman said she screamed for help and that's when several nearby security guards came to her assistance.

Police said the man fled but was later apprehended by the security guards.

